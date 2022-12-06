Dubai: Officials from the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior raided the largest alcoholic beverage manufacturing unit in the country, local media reported.
The manufacturing unit, which was operating in the Al Mutlaa camp, was run by a group of Indian expats who were producing and selling locally distilled alcohol.
The illegal factory used to produce 500 bottles of liquor every day, and 2,000 cartons and barrels filled with liquor were seized and destroyed.
Those arrested along with the items used in the manufacturing alcohol seized have been referred to the competent authorities.
Last October, Kuwaiti authorities seized drugs and alcohol with an estimated market value of around KD6 million. The seized haul included 300 kilos of hashish and methamphetamine, a highly addictive stimulant locally known as shabu, Al Qabas added, citing security sources.
The production, distribution and sale of alcohol are banned in Kuwait.