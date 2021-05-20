Dubai: Kuwait’s Court of Cassation sentenced an Egyptian accountant to 10 years in prison with hard labour in absentia for embezzling public funds, local media reported.
The court found the Egyptian man guilty of embezzling 697,000 dinars, constituting employees’ contributions to the Social Security Fund at the Ministry of Interior.
Public money
The ministry lodged a case against the convict after it discovered the embezzlement of public money during its regular periodic review of the fund’s accounts.
It was found that the convict had forged transactions under the names of employees contributing to the fund, including officers and retired individuals.