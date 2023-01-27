Dubai: Kuwait International Airport has successfully thwarted the attempts of 530 deported expats to re-enter the country in 2022, thanks to modern technologies implemented at the airport, Al Qabas newspaper reported.
Despite using forged passports and false names, mostly from Asian countries, these individuals were unable to fool the finger printing devices, known as the “Deportee Detector”.
According to reports, prior to 2011, those deported who attempted to re-enter the country using fake passports with changed names could easily do so without detection. However, since 2011, the implementation of this technology has stopped the manipulation and forgery of documents, exposed the criminal plans of deportees, and prevented thousands of them from re-entering the country.
According to Al Qabas, among those deportees who tried to enter Kuwait, 120 were females, mostly Asian nationals. The sources stated that the “Identity Investigation” department of the General Department of Criminal Evidence participated in the Gulf Criminal Evidence Team in developing a system for exchanging data of fingerprints of deportees between Gulf countries.
The new system allows for the safe and fast transfer of high-quality data since its implementation at international airports, as well as all land and sea ports. The data of all deportees is stored in a special system and is capable of detecting any person who was deported from the country or from any GCC country.
It takes just 3 seconds for the system to identify any person arriving or departing against the data stored in the system. Additionally, the system also reveals those who are on a wanted list or have a travel ban