Dubai: Kuwait’s Court of Appeals on Tuesday upgraded the sentence of a woman, who killed her husband last year, from life in prison to the death penalty after she was convicted of premeditated murder, local media reported.
The woman killed her husband in their apartment in the Al Masayel area of Kuwait in April last year. According to court papers, the convict confessed she hit her husband over the head with a vase and a hammer following a heated brawl, before wrapping his body with a carpet and fleeing the crime scene.
The convicted woman then hid in a livestock pen in Kabd area owned by her lover.
During the court hearing, the Public Prosecution demanded the death penalty against the woman for murdering her husband deliberately.
In its deliberations, the court said the woman committed first-degree murder and did not deserve clemency.