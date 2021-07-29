Travellers arrive at Kuwait international Airport, in Farwaniya, about 15km south of Kuwait City. Image Credit: AFP

Kuwait City: As travel increases due to the vaccine roll out and the summer season, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is looking to increase the daily number of passengers to 10,000, local media reported.

The decision is not yet finalised as the DGCA is awaiting the final approval from the government.

Currently, the airport can only accept up to 5,000 passengers a day, which has resulted in a hike in ticket prices as airlines try to make up for the decreased number of travellers. Each arriving aircraft can only be carrying between 35 to 50 passengers.

Travel restrictions

Starting August 1, expats can enter Kuwait as long as they have received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Only those with a valid residency permit will be allowed into the country.

This comes after Kuwait put in place a seven-month ban on non-Kuwaitis entering the country.

As for Kuwaitis, starting August 1 only those who have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to travel outside the country. Those that are exempt from the decision are children under the eligible age group, pregnant women and people who cannot take the vaccine due to health issues.

Upon arrival

For all passengers entering Kuwait, a PCR test needs to be completed 72 hours prior to their arrival in Kuwait. Then upon arrival in Kuwait, all passengers need to do a PCR test.

In addition, all passengers need to download the Kuwait Mosafer application, as well as the Shlonik application. The Kuwait Mosafer application no longer requires passengers to pay for a PCR prior to their arrival, rather each passenger can pay once they arrive at the clinic.