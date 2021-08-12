Cairo: Kuwaiti customs officers had seized nearly 150 kilograms of hashish hidden into air conditioners shipped from Iran, the latest such foiled attempt in the country in recent months.
Kuwait’s General Administration of Customs said that its officers had seized at Shuwaikh port a container with nearly 150 kg of hashish stashed into air conditioners shipped from Iran. The haul was “hidden in a tight and secret way,” the Customs said, adding that those responsible for the illegal stuff were arrested.
The administration vowed legal action against would-be smugglers of drugs and contraband goods.
Last week, the Kuwaiti customs authorities said they had seized 1.5 kilograms of drugs hidden in boxes of fruits coming also from Iran.
In June, customs officers at the Kuwait Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle five kilograms of pure drugs into a chocolate shipment also coming from Iran, local media reported at the time.
The drugs were hidden under chocolate bars, according to a customs official. A man of an Arab nationality, who showed up to receive the shipment, was arrested in connection to the case.
In another incident reported in June, customs officers at the Shuwaikh port seized nearly six kilograms of the methamphetamine, a highly addictive stimulant locally known as shabu, inside a container shipped from Iran.
The drugs were hidden inside bags of potatoes and rice.
Kuwait applies tough penalties in drug cases, including the death penalty.