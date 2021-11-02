Dubai: A Kuwaiti schoolgirl has committed suicide by jumping to her death from the roof of a 14-storey building after being bullied by her peers over her mother’s Asian nationality, local media reported.
The incident happened in Al Fintas neighbourhood of Kuwait City, where the 15-year-old decided to take her life after being bullied by her classmates and other schoolgirls who used to make fun of her mother’s nationality.
The teenager went to a high-rise building in Al Fintas area and threw herself from the roof of the building following the psychological trauma due to bullying at her school.
Investigation is underway to find out further details into the reasons that led the teenager to end her life.