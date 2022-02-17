Cairo: Kuwaiti police said they had arrested four Asian expatriates for operating an illegal alcohol plant in the south governorate of Al Ahmadi.
The offenders, holding an Asian nationality, were apprehended in possession of 1,500 locally made alcohol bottles ready for sale, the Interior Ministry’s Security Media Department tweeted.
“They along with the seized contraband have been referred to the competent agencies for the necessary procedures,” it added without further details.
Kuwaiti authorities have in recent months announced several arrests and hauls in a crackdown on illegal alcohol plants in the country.
Last December, Kuwaiti police raided one such plant and found that the operator was a soldier in the country’s anti-drug squad, local media reported.
The 55-year-old suspect, an employee at the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, and two Nepali aides were arrested in the raid on the makeshift factory housed in a home in the area of Al Sulaibiya in the governorate of Al Jahra, Al Anba news-paper reported.
Distillation equipment along with alcohol bottles were seized during the swoop.
A month earlier, Kuwaiti police, searching for illegal expatriates, cracked down on a makeshift alcohol factory in the governorate of Al Farwaniyah where they arrested 14 migrants, local media said.
Large quantities of banned alcohol were seized before they were to be illicitly marketed, along with tools and equipment used in manufacture of alcohol.