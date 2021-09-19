The figures indicated that the number of non-Kuwaiti employees in the government in medical and health services jobs decreased by about 602, to 30,815 in August, from 31,417 in March. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Abu Dhabi: The service of 2,089 resident employees working in the Kuwaiti government was ended during the five months from March to August, while 10,780 Kuwaiti employees were appointed during the same period, to achieve the required replacement ratios, a recent government statistic revealed.

According to the statistics released by the Kuwait’s Civil Service Commission, the number of non-Kuwaiti employees decreased from 71,600 on March 24, to 69,511 on August 17, while the number of Kuwait employees increased to 319,189 from 308,409.

According to the new figures, the most prominent job groups in which the number of non-Kuwaiti workers decreased were the medical and health services; and teaching, education and training, in addition to the group of service jobs, while the number of workers in law, politics and Islamic affairs jobs increased.

The figures indicated that the number of non-Kuwaiti employees in the government in medical and health services jobs decreased by about 602, to 30,815 in August, from 31,417 in March.

According to the statistics, the number of non-Kuwaiti workers in teaching, education and training jobs decreased from 24,321, to 23,623, a decrease of 698, while the number of non-Kuwaiti employees in services jobs decreased by 428 in the same period.

The irony was that the number of non-Kuwaiti workers in the group of law, politics and Islamic affairs jobs rose from 3,162, to 3,252, up by about 90, who were appointed in the past 5 months.

Imams and muezzins

Informed sources told Al Qabas that the increase in the number of workers in Kuwait in the law, politics and Islamic affairs jobs was due to the appointment of imams and muezzins, as the turnout of national cadres for these jobs is still weak compared to the actual need.