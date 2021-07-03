Kuwaitis at a restaurant at The Avenues Mall in Kuwait City, the country's largest shopping centre, on June 27, 2021. Image Credit: AFP

Kuwait City: After a relatively stable few months, Kuwait recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in June since the start of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health said that in June they recorded a total of 46,186 COVID-19 cases, a 31 per cent increase from May, and 197 people died in the same month.

Dr. Khaled Al Jarallah, head of the COVID-19 committee at the Ministry of Health, indicated that the healthcare system is witnessing a severe outbreak, not only in Kuwait but worldwide.

Since the start of June, Kuwait has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, related deaths and ICU patients.

The ministry reported that 18 people died On Tuesday due to COVID-19, the highest number of deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic.

According to statistics issued by the ministry on Sunday, there has been a 37 per cent increase in COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital compared to the beginning of the month. As for ICU patients, occupancy increased by 47 per cent in the past month.

As of June 24, the ministry began clarifying in it’s daily briefing how many of the people that died were vaccinated.

In the past 10 days, of the 95 people who died only six of them were vaccinated with at least one jab.

The official spokesman of the ministry, Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad, said in a tweet on Tuesday that of the 1,004 COVID-19 patients hospitalised, 95 per cent are unvaccinated. As for the 288 patients undergoing treatment in the ICU, Al Sanad revealed that 93.5 per cent of them have not yet received a single dose of the vaccine.