Dubai: At least 142 Kuwaitis have been caught holding fake university degrees obtained from Egyptian universities.
According to Al Jarida newspaper, the fake degree holders obtained their certificates with the help of some employees at the Kuwaiti Cultural Office in Egypt.
The fake degrees were discovered by an investigation committee at the National Assembly, which also discovered that each degree costs around KD 500.
Investigations revealed that an expat working in Kuwait was responsible for facilitating the forging of these certificates, and security authorities have arrested him.
Well-informed sources said that the suspect is currently imprisoned and will be sentenced between 50 and 60 years.
Earlier last September, the Kuwait Council of Ministers issued directives to government agencies to spot fake certificates and take legal action against the civil servants. The audit targets degrees issued abroad and will include tens of thousands of Kuwaiti and foreign employees working in government institutions.
Arabic daily Al Qabas quoted government sources saying that in case of doubting any certificate, it will be sent to the Ministry of Higher Education to verify its authenticity.
In the event that a certificate, whether high school, bachelor’s, master’s, or doctorate, for any state employee (“Kuwaiti or non-Kuwaiti”) is found to be fake, legal measures will be taken against him and he will be referred to the Public Prosecution immediately.
He will be held accountable to refund all the salaries and financial privileges he obtained using these certificates, and there is no tolerance in the matter.
In February 2022, the Kuwaiti Criminal Court sentenced a member of the ruling family to three years in prison after convicting her of forging her university degree and using it to increase her salary.