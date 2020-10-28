Covid Image Credit: Supplied

Kuwait

Kuwait on Wednesday announced that 814 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 123,906, the Ministry of Health said in its latest update. Seven people have succumbed to the infection following complications caused by the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 763. An additional 807 patients have made full recovery, raising total recovered from the virus to 114, 923. The active cases have now touched 8,220, out of which 107 are critical receiving intensive care.

Oman

The Ministry of Health has registered 618 new coronavirus cases and 5 deaths in Oman in the past 24 hours. This bring the total number of infections in the Sultanate to 114,434, and total fatalities to 1,208. A further 3,063 fresh recoveries were reported over the past 24 hours, pushing overall recovered cases to 103, 060. Meanwhile, the active cases have declined to 10,166, including 185 that are critical under intensive care.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia today reported 416 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 346,047, according to the Ministry of Health. According to the ministry, 19 more died over the past 24 hours from complications caused by COVID-19, taking the total number of virus-related fatalities to 5,348. The ministry also announced 433 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people recovered from the deadly virus to 332,550. The active cases have dropped to 8,149, out of which 769 are critical.

Qatar

The tally of COVID-19 infections has climbed to 131,939 as 250 more people have tested positive for the virus, the Ministry of Public Health said. No new fatalities have been reported during the past 24 hours, keeping death toll at 230. The ministry also announced 267 fresh recoveries, pushing total recoveries to 128,884. Active cases have now touched 2,825, out of which 388 under treatment, and 38 are critical cases under intensive care.

Bahrain