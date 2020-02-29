Image Credit: WAM

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspends entry of GCC citizens to Makkah, Madinah, announced Ministry of Foreign affairs on Friday.

The step was taken to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus covid-19 and to ensure highest safety standards to preserve the health of pilgrims to the holy sites, reported Saudi Press Agency.

However, the decision excludes the GCC's citizens who have been in the Kingdom for 14 consecutive days and did not show signs of Coronavirus infection. If any of them wish to perform Umrah or visit the Prophet’s Mosque they can apply through the website of the Ministry of Haj and Umrah to obtain a permit during the period of temporary suspension.