Dubai: A senior Bahraini police official was killed on Saturday in a horrific three-vehicle crash on Khalifa bin Salman Street towards Hamad Town in Bahrain, local media reported.
According to the ministry of interior, the tragic accident claimed the life of Major Saad Nasser Al Hazani, the Acting Head of the Community Service Police Division at the Capital Governorate.
Al Hazani was travelling to Hamad Town when the collision involving two cars and a truck occurred. Police said the accident took place when the car Al Hazani was travelling in rammed into a truck that stopped in the middle lane of Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Street in the direction of Hamad Town.
Due to the collision, the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic, colliding with another vehicle, inflicting catastrophic injuries. He was taken to a hospital by the National Ambulance crew. Photos taken on the site showed severely damaged vehicles.
All the vehicles involved in the accident were immediately removed from the scene to ensure traffic flow. However, it is unclear how many more people were involved in the collision.