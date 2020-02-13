Julian Smith was a surprise casualty of the Conservative leader’s first cabinet reshuffle since his victory in December’s general election and after Britain left the European Union on January 31. Johnson also fired four other senior ministers including Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom - a former rival for the Conservative party leadership - in a dramatic cabinet cull on Thursday. After winning a big majority in December’s election, the British prime minister is stamping his authority on his top team to bring in new blood and prepare the UK for life after Brexit.