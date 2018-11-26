Tensions have increased in the area this year, with Ukraine accusing Russia of persistently detaining ships sailing to and from its ports on the Azov Sea, especially Mariupol and Berdyansk, with a view to disrupting trade. Russia in turn accuses Ukraine of harassing Russian ships, and says its own checks on Ukrainian vessels are lawful and necessary to ensure the security of the area. Mariupol, which was briefly seized by pro-Russian separatists in 2014 before being recaptured by Ukrainian troops and volunteers, is a hub for exporting steel and grain and importing coal. Ukraine says trade to the ports has been cut by 30 per cent since Russia began hassling its ships. Exports from Mariupol have fallen 6 per cent and imports by nearly 9 per cent this year, while exports from Berdyansk fell by 12.3 per cent, data shows. Ukraine was also incensed by Russia unveiling in May a $3.6 billion (Dh13.2 billion) bridge from its mainland across the Kerch Strait to Crimea. The Strait links the Azov Sea to the Black Sea. The bridge is too low for certain vessels to pass through, further hampering trade, Kiev says. Ukraine says it has now deployed more air, land, sea and artillery forces to the area and plans to build a military base on the Azov Sea.