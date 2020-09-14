Paris: A deputy mayor of Paris resigned Monday after allegations of sexual harassment levelled by a co-worker, the municipality said, just weeks after another deputy mayor stepped down amid protests over his links to a known paedophile.
Pierre Aidenbaum, 78, tendered his resignation just over two months after he was appointed deputy mayor responsible for the Seine River that flows through the French capital, the city council announced.
The allegations against Aidenbaum "were immediately reported to the Public Prosecutor", the council said in a statement.
Aidenbaum had been mayor of Paris's Third Arrondissement for a quarter of a century.
His resignation comes after another deputy to Mayor Anne Hidalgo, Christophe Girard, resigned his post in July after opposition politicians and women's groups demanded his suspension over ties to Gabriel Matzneff, an award-winning writer who has never hid his preference for sex with adolescent girls and boys.
Girard has since himself been accused of sexually abusing a minor in a New York Times report he has vehemently denied, though he continues to sit on the city council.
According the Paris municipal website, Aidenbaum also remains on the council, despite noting his resignation as deputy mayor.
"The city council will remain intractable with all types of acts of moral or sexual harassment, whoever the author," its statement said.