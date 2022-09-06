Johnson meets Queen

Queen Elizabeth accepted Boris Johnson's resignation as prime minister on Tuesday during a meeting at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland, a Buckingham Palace statement said.

Boris Johnson bows out as PM

Speaking outside his Downing Street office early Tuesday before heading to Scotland, Johnson said his three-year tenure had left Britain with the economic strength to help people weather the energy crisis. He signed off with his typically colorful language.

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks to deliver a speech on his last day in office, outside Downing Street, in London Britain on September 6, 2022. Image Credit: Reuters

Johnson, who was forced out of office by his own Conservative Party over a series of scandals, urged the country to come together and back his successor.

After making a farewell speech outside Downing Street, he left London to travel to Scotland and tender his resignation to Queen Elizabeth. Truss will also travel to the monarch's castle in northeast Scotland and be asked to form a government.

The British leader, who announced his intention to step down two months ago, is expected to meet with the queen in late morning at her Balmoral estate to begin the transfer of power to Liz Truss.

Truss, who was named leader of the ruling Conservative party on Monday, will be appointed prime minister during her own audience with the queen a short time later.

Speaking outside No. 10 Downing Street, Johnson said his policies had given the country the economic strength to help people weather the energy crisis before he signed off his typical bluster.

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech on his last day in office, outside Downing Street, in London Britain September 6, 2022. Image Credit: Reuters

"I am like one of those booster rockets that has filled its function,'' Johnson said before getting in a car and leaving the gates of Downing Street for the last time as prime minister. "I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific.''

Truss will take office after a two-month leadership contest that left Britain with a power vacuum at a time when consumers, workers and businesses were demanding government action to mitigate the impact of soaring food and energy prices. Johnson has had no authority to make major policy decisions since July 7, when he said he planned to give up "the best job in the world.''

Patel, Dorries quit

Britain's Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries both stepped down ahead of a Cabinet reshuffle on Monday as Liz Truss formally takes over as the country's prime minister.

Patel said she will stand down as Britain's Home secretary, or interior minister.

Patel resigned just hours after Truss was named the winner of a Conservative Party leadership contest to become the next PM.

A lawmaker belonging to the Conservative Party told Reuters that Suella Braverman, currently the government's attorney-general, was likely to be promoted to Patel's role.

Following Patel, Culture Minister Nadine Dorries stepped down, the Daily Mail reported late Monday.

Truss had offered Dorries, who is a firm supporter of Truss, to stay in her post, the Daily Mail said.

Patel and Dorries resigned just hours after Truss was named the winner of a Conservative Party leadership contest to become the next prime minister. Truss will take office on Tuesday.

"I congratulate Liz Truss on being elected our new Leader, and will give her my support as our new Prime Minister," Patel said in her resignation letter to current Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which she posted on Twitter.

"It is my choice to continue my public service to the country and the Witham constituency from the backbenches, once Liz formally assumes office and a new Home Secretary is appointed," she wrote.

Liz Truss speaks after being announced as Britain's next Prime Minister at The Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London, Britain September 5, 2022. Image Credit: Reuters

Liz Truss to replace Boris Johnson

Britain's Conservative Party has chosen Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as the party's new leader, putting her in line to be confirmed as prime minister. Truss's selection was announced on Monday in London after a leadership election in which only the 180,000 dues-paying members of the Conservative Party were allowed to vote.

Truss beat rival Rishi Sunak, the government's former Treasury chief, by promising to increase defense spending and cut taxes, while refusing to say how she would address the cost-of-living crisis. Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to formally name Truss as Britain's prime minister on Tuesday.

The ceremony will take place at the queen's Balmoral estate in Scotland, where the monarch is vacationing, rather than at Buckingham Palace.

This is the first time the handover of power is taking place at Balmoral, the monarch's summer retreat in Aberdeenshire, rather than at Buckingham Palace in London.

The ceremony was moved to Scotland to provide certainty about the schedule because the 96-year-old queen has experienced problems getting around that have forced palace officials to make decisions about her travel on a day-to-day basis.

Queen Elizabeth, under whose reign there have been 14 prime ministers before Truss, has had to scale back her public appearances in recent months due to such issues, and also spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified illness.

Truss therefore must travel to Balmoral to become prime minister, a round-trip of around a thousand miles, rather than the two-mile round-trip that prime ministers usually enjoy.

Truss, 47, takes office a day after the Conservative Party's 172,000 members elected her to lead their party.

Key quotes from Liz Truss's victory speech

"I campaigned as a conservative and I will govern as a conservative. My friends, we need to show that we will deliver over the next two years."

"I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long term issues we have on energy supply."