He was arrested last month after Ecuador withdrew his asylum status

London: A British judge on Wednesday sentenced WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to 50 weeks in prison for breaching his bail conditions in 2012.

Assange took refuge in Ecuador's London embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden and was only arrested last month after Ecuador withdrew his asylum status.

A look at the timeline of trouble

2010: leaks, arrest warrant

July to October 2010: WikiLeaks releases 470,000 classified military documents concerning American diplomacy and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. It later releases a further tranche of more than 250,000 classified US diplomatic cables.

November 2010: a Swedish prosecutor issues a European arrest warrant for Assange over sexual assault allegations involving two Swedish women. Assange denies the claims, saying the women consented.

December 2010: he turns himself in to police in London and is placed in custody pending a ruling on the Swedish extradition request. He is later released on bail and calls the Swedish allegations a smear campaign.

2011: extradition ruling

February 2011: a British judge rules that Assange can be extradited to Sweden. Assange fears Stockholm will hand him over to US authorities who could prosecute him for publishing the documents.

2012: refuge at embassy

June 2012: he takes refuge in Ecuador's embassy in London, requests, and is later granted, political asylum.

October 2013: Ecuador asks Britain, in vain, to allow Assange to fly to Quito.

2016: UN appeal

January 2016: Quito rejects an offer by Swedish prosecutors to question Assange in London.

February 2016: the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention says Assange has been "arbitrarily detained" and should be able to claim compensation from Britain and Sweden. Britain and Sweden rebuff the non-binding ruling.

2017: sex case closed

January 2017: WikiLeaks says Assange could travel to the United States to face investigation if his rights are "guaranteed". It comes after one of the site's main sources of leaked documents, military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, is granted clemency.

May 2017: Swedish prosecutors say they have closed their seven-year sex assault investigation into Assange. British police say they would still arrest him if he leaves the embassy as he breached his bail terms in 2012.

December 2017: Quito grants Assange Ecuadoran nationality. Britain refuses Ecuador's request to accord him diplomatic status, which would allow him to leave the embassy without being arrested.

2018: Ecuador seeks a solution

January 2018: Ecuador says it is seeking a mediator to resolve Assange's "untenable" situation.

February 2018: he loses a bid to have his British arrest warrant cancelled on health grounds.

March 2018: Ecuador cuts off Assange's communications alleging he broke an agreement on interfering in other countries' affairs.

October 2018: New conditions are imposed on Assange in the embassy with a warning that breaching them could lead to the "end of asylum".

November 2018: US prosecutors inadvertently disclose the existence of a sealed indictment against Assange.

2019: arrest and prison sentence

April 2, 2019: Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno says Assange has "repeatedly violated" the conditions of his asylum at the embassy.

April 11: British police arrest Assange at the embassy after his asylum is withdrawn and Ecuadoran citizenship cancelled. WikiLeaks say he is the target of "political persecution".

Assange's arrest also follows a US extradition request that could result in up to five years in jail.

The lawyer for the alleged victim in the rape claim says she wants the case reopened.

April 14: Assange's lawyer says he will cooperate with Swedish authorities if they reopen the rape case but will continue to resist any US extradition bid.