Brussels: The top UN court's ruling that Israel's 57-year occupation of Palestinian land was "illegal" is "largely consistent with EU positions", the bloc's foreign policy chief said Saturday.

The sweeping opinion on Friday by The Hague-based International Court of Justice - which called for the occupation to end as soon as possible - was immediately slammed as a "decision of lies" by Israel.

But the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs said that the bloc had taken "good note" of the court's ruling and urged further backing for the court's opinion.

"In a world of constant and increasing violations of international law, it is our moral duty to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to all ICJ decisions in a consistent manner, irrespective of the subject in question," Josep Borrell said.

He added in a statement that the opinion "will need to be analysed more thoroughly, including in view of its implications for EU policy".

ICJ's ruling is not binding

The ICJ's ruling is not binding, but it comes amid mounting concern over the death toll and destruction in Israel's war against Hamas sparked by the group's brutal October 7 attacks, as well as increased tensions in the West Bank.

Its intervention is likely to increase diplomatic pressure on Israel over the war in Gaza, as will the EU's backing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the ruling.