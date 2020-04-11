A view shows an empty Place de la Concord in Paris as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread in France, March 22, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

Paris: France on Saturday reported a lower daily toll for deaths from COVID-19, declaring a "plateau" had been reached in the country's coronavirus epidemic, albeit at a very high level.

Top French health official Jerome Salomon said 353 more people had died in hospitals and 290 in nursing homes to bring the total death toll to 13,832. The day earlier, 554 had died in hospitals and 433 in nursing homes.