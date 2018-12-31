Europe confronts one risk early in the year, as the British parliament faces a possible vote in mid-January on Prime Minister Theresa May’s negotiated deal on terms of an exit from the EU. If the deal is rejected, and no other solution such as a second referendum is found, the risk will increase that Britain would leave the EU as scheduled March 29 without any clarity on new trading rules. That could cause widespread disruption to business and complex supply chains such as those involving auto factories. Some predict it could even ground flights and lead to shortages of produce and some medicines.