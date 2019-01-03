A flood that never came When the Soviet spacecraft, Luna 3, sent back the first images of the far side of the moon in 1959, it revealed a world that looked vastly different from the one we see.The face of the “man in the moon” on the near side is so noticeable because it’s composed of dark areas, which stand out against the light lunar soil. Those dark areas formed when ancient asteroids struck the moon’s surface, unleashing lava that darkened the facade and smoothed it, erasing the records from previous impacts.