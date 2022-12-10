Manila: Apollo Quiboloy, leader of a Philippine-based religious sect, has been sanctioned by the United States for what it called "severe human rights breaches" and is also on its most wanted list.

The US Department of Treasury has sanctioned about 40 people from nine countries, including Quiboloy, the founder and supreme leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, The Name Above Every Name (KOJC), for suspected involvement in corruption and violations of human rights.

Due to his alleged involvement in the sex trafficking of young girls within his religious community, Quiboloy was designated in accordance with an executive order implementing the US Global Magnitsky Act.

What does the Magnitsky Act do? The Global Magnitsky Act of 2016 authorises the US government to sanction foreign government officials worldwide who are deemed to be human rights offenders, freeze their assets, and ban them from entering the US.

Quiboloy is sanctioned under the Global Magnitsky Act for human rights violations. Among other effects, all property and interests in property for Quiboloy in the US are blocked, and US persons and entities are blocked from engaging in transactions with Quiboloy. - US Embassy in Manila statement

'Pervasive rape' of girls

In a press release dated Dec. 9, the Treasury Department accused Quiboloy of engaging in "a pattern of systemic and pervasive rape of girls as young as 11 years old, as well as other physical abuse" for more than a decade, PNA reported.

According to the Treasury Department, Quiboloy kept pastorals in the United States and the Philippines.

Currently, Quiboloy is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after being indicted in November 2021 for conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, and sex trafficking of children.

The victims, according to the indictment, were hired to serve as his "pastorals" — or personal assistants — and were allegedly instructed to engage in sexual activity with him while on "night duty."

"Quiboloy exploited his role within the KOJC to rape his victims and subject them to other physical abuse, describing these acts as sacrifices required by the Bible and by God for the victims’ salvation," it added.