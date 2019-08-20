Washington: US President Donald Trump talked to both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday about the need to reduce tensions over Kashmir and avoid steps that might escalate the crisis.
Trump also tweeted that he 'good conversations' with both leaders.
"Spoke to my two good friends, Prime Minister Modi of India, and Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan, regarding Trade, Strategic Partnerships and, most importantly, for India and Pakistan to work towards reducing tensions in Kashmir," Trump said in his tweet. "A tough situation, but good conversations!"