Love Indian food? So does Taiwan leader, Tsai Ing-wen, who recently took to Twitter to talk about her fondness for Indian cuisine. According to a tweet she posted on October 15, chana masala (spiced chickpea curry) and naan (bread) is her favourite combination.
In her tweet, Ing-wen also appreciated the presence of many Indian restaurants in Taiwan.
“#Taiwan is lucky to be home to many Indian restaurants, and Taiwanese people love them. I always go for chana masala and naan, while #chai always takes me back to my travels in #India, and memories of a vibrant, diverse and colourful country…” she wrote on the microblogging website.
She also posted a picture of a thali (platter of Indian food) with naan, rice, chana masala, dal, and a cup of tea.
The tweet quickly became popular, as many Indians in Taiwan and across the world commented with their favourite Indian dishes and some suggestions.
Twitter user @priyatranslator posted: “Thanks... for sharing your favorite #Indiancuisine. Just like you, my son loves #channamasala too with #jeerarice and #butternaan. Indians in Taiwan are very happy that in the last couple of years, tens of new #IndianRestaurants have opened in #Taiwan.”
And @MasalaNoodles suggested rice-based south Indian dishes: “Idli, Pongal, vada for breakfast.”
A few days ago, Tsai Ing-wen had also shared pictures from her visit to the popular tourist destination Taj Mahal in Agra.
“#Namaste to our friends from #India! Thank you for following me here. Your warm regards remind me of fond memories from the time spent in your incredible country, your architectural marvels, vibrant culture, and kind people are truly unforgettable. I miss my time there dearly,” Ing-wen tweeted on October 13.