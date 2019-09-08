Edappadi Palaniswami Image Credit: Social media

Dubai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami arrived in UAE on Sunday, to take part in the Business Leaders Forum in Dubai on Monday.

Palaniswami, along with several ministers and high officials, was received by Vipul, the Consul General of India in Dubai, on his arrival.

Palaniswami, who was on a trip to the United States and UK to bring in new investments for the state, will meet the business leaders in Dubai on Monday and is expected to sign several Memoranda of Understanding on several projects.

After finishing his trip to Dubai, the Tamil Nadu chief minister is scheduled to leave for Chennai, bringing his two-week tour to an end.