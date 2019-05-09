The video of the five-year-old boy was shot by his physiotherapist and posted online

Ahmad Sayed Rahman lost his leg to a bullet when he was 8 months old

He has been fitted with three different artificial limbs since

A video of him dancing with his new leg has gone viral

Dubai: In a bittersweet moment, five-year-old Ahmad Sayed Rahman danced and jumped with joy in a hospital room, showing off his newly fitted artifical limb.

A video of the boy from Afghanistan, who had just received a new artificial limb, went viral online with 12,000 retweets and 40,000 likes in three days. The clip shows little Rahman twirling to an Afghan song that played in the background as hospital staff and patients watched.

He was admitted to an orthopaedic centre in Kabul managed by the International Committee of the Red Cross. He is currently accompanied by his mother at the facility.

At just 8-months-old, the child had to get one leg amputated after a bullet hit him during a battle between the Taliban and Afghan government forces. His sister was also with him at the time and got injured.

Rahman’s family belongs to the Logar province of Afghanistan, situated in the east of the country. Over the years, he has been fitted with three different artificial limbs as he struggles to lead a normal life.

One of the physiotherapists, Mulkara Rahimi, whose care Rahman has been under, shot the video and shared it on Facebook. A representative from the orthopaedic centre, Roya Musawi, shared it on Twitter where it got even more popular.

She, @roya_musawi, posted: “Ahmad received artificial limb in @ICRC_af Orthopedic center, he shows his emotion with dance after getting limbs. He come from Logar and lost his leg in a landmine. This is how his life changed and made him smile.”

His mother later confirmed to medical professionals at the facility that it was in fact a bullet that hit Rahman.

Tweeps shared sentimental responses to the video.

User @janiceadaberry wrote: “So sad and happy at the same time…”

Similarly, Twitter user @peechooz posted: “I just want to hug him, dance with him and then cry in a corner.”