BEIJING: China reported its highest daily COVID caseload in six months Monday. The country logged over 5,600 new coronavirus cases Monday - almost half in Guangdong province, a manufacturing hub in the country's south home to major ports.
And in central China, a lockdown at the world's biggest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou led Apple Sunday to warn that production had been "temporarily impacted" and that customers would experience delays in receiving their orders.
"The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity," the California-based tech giant said in a statement late Sunday.
Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn - Apple's principal subcontractor which runs the plant - revised down its quarterly earnings forecast Monday due to the lockdown.
China's National Health Commission vowed Saturday to "unswervingly" stick to their zero-COVID policy.