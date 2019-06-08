Violence in Pakistan has declined in recent years following a series of military operation

Islamabad: Pakistani soldiers have been killed by an improvised explosive device in a tribal region along the Afghan border, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the shahadat of 3 officers & 1 soldier from a terrorist-planted IED blast in Kharkamar, N.Waziristan," Khan tweeted.

He gave no more details but Dawn, Pakistan's biggest English-language newspaper, cited the military's media wing as saying four other soldiers were wounded when the blast targeted a military vehicle in North Waziristan on Friday.

The report did not say who was behind the bombing.

Violence in Pakistan has declined in recent years following a series of military operations along the northwestern border with Afghanistan, but militant groups are still able to carry out deadly attacks.