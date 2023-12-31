As the clock strikes midnight, we take you on a global journey, unveiling diverse New Year celebrations around the world. From dazzling fireworks lighting up iconic cityscapes to unique traditions and cultural rituals, join us in exploring how various corners of the globe bid farewell to the old and welcome the new.
Dazzling fireworks in Colombo
Fireworks explode next to the Lotus Tower during New Year's Eve celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Lanterns released to mark the new year
A couple release a lantern as people fire fireworks to mark the arrival of the New Year at a beach in Sihanoukville, the coastal capital of Preah Sihanouk province, Cambodia.
Fireworks light up Marina Bay in Singapore
Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay ahead of the New Year celebrations in Singapore.
Fireworks at Bangkok's Grance Palace
Fireworks explode over the Grand Palace during the New Year celebrations, in Bangkok, Thailand.
NYE pyrotechnics in Beijing
Glitter cannons and pyrotechnics erupt as revelers celebrate the New Year during a countdown event in Beijing, on December 31, 2023.
Fireworks light up the sky in Manila
People watch as fireworks light up the sky at Rizal Park ushering in the New Year in Manila on January 1, 2024.
Hong Kong welcomes 2024 with a bang
Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2024.
Traditional dancers take to the streets of Seoul
Traditional dancers perform as they march during a ceremony to celebrate the new year in Seoul, South Korea, December 31, 2023.
Fireworks at Bali beach, Indonesia
Fireworks illuminate the night sky as revelers celebrate New Year's Eve at the beach on December 31, 2023 in the Kerobokan district on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia.
No countdown celebration at Shibuya, Japan
People walk across Shibuya Crossing a few hours before midnight on New Year’s Eve in central Tokyo on December 31, 2023, despite restrictions by the local government and the cancellation of any countdown events for a fourth straight year.
Breathtaking Sydney fireworks
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney.
Last sunset in Myanmar
Birds are seen silhouetted by the setting sun on the last day of the year in Yangon, Myanmar.
Auckland is the first major city to ring in 2024
Fireworks burst from the Sky Tower in Auckland, New Zealand, to celebrate the New Year on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.
Auckland has become the first major city to ring in 2024, with thousands cheering a fireworks display sprouting from New Zealand’s tallest structure, Sky Tower, and a downtown light show.
Big Ben's 100th anniversary 'bongs'
London’s Big Ben on Sunday marks the 100th anniversary of its “bongs” to ring in the New Year being broadcast live across the world.
Ever since New Year’s Eve 1923 when BBC engineer A.G. Dryland clambered onto a roof opposite the British parliament to record the strikes, live transmission has become an annual tradition.
The unmistakable sound of the “nation’s timepiece” has long occupied a special place in national life.
Neon sign selfies in Seoul, South Korea
A couple takes a selfie in front of a 2024 luminous sign during New Year’s Eve in Seoul, South Korea December 31, 2023.
Xi Jinping's New Year's speech
People have their dinner at a restaurant as a screen broadcasts China's President Xi Jinping while delivering his New Year's speech in Beijing on December 31, 2023.
Traditional Balinese performance, Indonesia
Children perform the Balinese traditional dance during a New Year's Eve celebration in Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali.
Sydney: 'New Year's capital of the world'
Australians and New Zealanders are making final preparations on New Year’s Eve to become among the first nations to ring in 2024.
Rain in New Zealand’s largest city Auckland is expected to ease by midnight when downtown Sky Tower, the country’s tallest structure, erupts with fireworks as the centerpiece of a spectacular annual light show.
Two hours later in neighboring Australia, the Sydney Harbor Bridge will become the focal point of a renowned midnight fireworks display and light show viewed annually by around 425 million people worldwide, according to city authorities.
Hand-painted greetings in Amritsar, India
Girls pose with their faces and hands painted with slogans as they welcome the new year 2024, in Amritsar on Sunday.
Tamu Lhosar parade in Kathmandu, Nepal
A woman wearing traditional attire dances as she takes part in a parade to celebrate Tamu Lhosar, a New Year festival of the Gurung community in Kathmandu, Nepal December 31, 2023.