Dazzling fireworks in Colombo

AFP

Fireworks explode next to the Lotus Tower during New Year's Eve celebrations in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

11:28PM



Lanterns released to mark the new year

AFP

A couple release a lantern as people fire fireworks to mark the arrival of the New Year at a beach in Sihanoukville, the coastal capital of Preah Sihanouk province, Cambodia.

10:00PM



Fireworks light up Marina Bay in Singapore

Reuters

Fireworks explode over the Marina Bay ahead of the New Year celebrations in Singapore.

09:21PM



Fireworks at Bangkok's Grance Palace

Reuters

Fireworks explode over the Grand Palace during the New Year celebrations, in Bangkok, Thailand.

09:11PM



NYE pyrotechnics in Beijing

AFP

Glitter cannons and pyrotechnics erupt as revelers celebrate the New Year during a countdown event in Beijing, on December 31, 2023.

09:00PM



Fireworks light up the sky in Manila

AFP

People watch as fireworks light up the sky at Rizal Park ushering in the New Year in Manila on January 1, 2024.

08:41PM



Hong Kong welcomes 2024 with a bang

Reuters

Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour to celebrate the New Year in Hong Kong, China January 1, 2024.

08:01PM



Traditional dancers take to the streets of Seoul

Reuters

Traditional dancers perform as they march during a ceremony to celebrate the new year in Seoul, South Korea, December 31, 2023.

07:19PM



Fireworks at Bali beach, Indonesia

AFP

Fireworks illuminate the night sky as revelers celebrate New Year's Eve at the beach on December 31, 2023 in the Kerobokan district on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia.

05:48PM



No countdown celebration at Shibuya, Japan

AFP

People walk across Shibuya Crossing a few hours before midnight on New Year’s Eve in central Tokyo on December 31, 2023, despite restrictions by the local government and the cancellation of any countdown events for a fourth straight year.

05:22PM



Breathtaking Sydney fireworks

AFP

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney.

04:59PM



Last sunset in Myanmar

AFP

Birds are seen silhouetted by the setting sun on the last day of the year in Yangon, Myanmar.

04:28PM



Auckland is the first major city to ring in 2024

AP

Fireworks burst from the Sky Tower in Auckland, New Zealand, to celebrate the New Year on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Auckland has become the first major city to ring in 2024, with thousands cheering a fireworks display sprouting from New Zealand’s tallest structure, Sky Tower, and a downtown light show.

04:18PM



Big Ben's 100th anniversary 'bongs'

AFP

London’s Big Ben on Sunday marks the 100th anniversary of its “bongs” to ring in the New Year being broadcast live across the world.

Ever since New Year’s Eve 1923 when BBC engineer A.G. Dryland clambered onto a roof opposite the British parliament to record the strikes, live transmission has become an annual tradition.

The unmistakable sound of the “nation’s timepiece” has long occupied a special place in national life.

03:29PM



Neon sign selfies in Seoul, South Korea

Reuters

A couple takes a selfie in front of a 2024 luminous sign during New Year’s Eve in Seoul, South Korea December 31, 2023.

03:27PM



Xi Jinping's New Year's speech

AFP

People have their dinner at a restaurant as a screen broadcasts China's President Xi Jinping while delivering his New Year's speech in Beijing on December 31, 2023.

03:01PM



Traditional Balinese performance, Indonesia

AFP

Children perform the Balinese traditional dance during a New Year's Eve celebration in Denpasar on Indonesia's resort island of Bali.

02:36PM



Sydney: 'New Year's capital of the world'

The 9pm "family fireworks" explode over boats on Sydney Harbour during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney on December 31, 2023. Image Credit: AFP

Australians and New Zealanders are making final preparations on New Year’s Eve to become among the first nations to ring in 2024.

Rain in New Zealand’s largest city Auckland is expected to ease by midnight when downtown Sky Tower, the country’s tallest structure, erupts with fireworks as the centerpiece of a spectacular annual light show.

Two hours later in neighboring Australia, the Sydney Harbor Bridge will become the focal point of a renowned midnight fireworks display and light show viewed annually by around 425 million people worldwide, according to city authorities.

02:20PM



Hand-painted greetings in Amritsar, India

ANI

Girls pose with their faces and hands painted with slogans as they welcome the new year 2024, in Amritsar on Sunday.

11:40AM



Tamu Lhosar parade in Kathmandu, Nepal

Reuters