OAKLAND, California: A Yemeni mother who was at the center of a yearlong legal battle for the right to give her dying son has been reunited with her child at a California hospital.
A photograph released by Council on American-Islamic Relations shows Shaima Swileh holding her 2-year-old son Abdullah at the hospital in Oakland. The boy is on life-support.
Swileh arrived at San Francisco International Airport Wednesday night after a yearlong fight to travel to the United States to be by her son's side.
The U.S. granted her a visa after lawyers for the Council on American-Islamic Relations sued.
The boy's father is a U.S. citizen who brought his son to California to get treatment for a genetic brain disorder.
Citizens from Yemen and four other mostly Muslim countries, along with North Korea and Venezuela, are restricted from coming to the United States under the travel ban.