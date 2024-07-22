World leaders paid tribute to Joe Biden after the US president announced that he won't be standing for reelection in November. He is the first sitting president since 1968 to drop out of a presidential race.

Biden, 81, had been under intense pressure from senior figures in the Democratic party to step aside after a catastrophic debate performance against Donald Trump last month fueled doubts about whether he would be able to beat his Republican rival and raised alarm about mental acuity.

The prospect of a return to the White House for the 78-year-old Trump had traditional US allies in Europe bracing for a more abrasive and transactional foreign policy, with the focus away from Ukraine and with tariffs deployed as a geo-economic weapon on China and Europe.

Vice President Kamala Harris is the front-runner to take over, although she isn't that well known in Europe and Asia.

Here are reactions from leaders around the globe:

Europe and Middle East

Keir Starmer, UK Prime Minister

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer respected Biden's decision and looked forward to continuing to work with him throughout the remainder of his presidency. Starmer emphasised Biden's commitment to what he believed was best for the American people.

"I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, he will have made his decision based on what he believes is best for the American people," Starmer said on X.

Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described Biden as a close "friend" who had strengthened transatlantic cooperation and NATO while being a reliable partner. Scholz praised Biden's decision not to seek re-election as deserving recognition.

"Thanks to him, transatlantic cooperation is close, NATO is strong, and the USA is a good and reliable partner for us. His decision not to run again deserves recognition," Scholz said on X.

Donald Tusk, Polish Prime Minister

"Mr. President @JoeBiden, you have many times made difficult decisions that made Poland, America and the world safer, and democracy and freedom stronger," Tusk said on X. "I know you had the same in mind when you announced your last decision. Perhaps the hardest thing in life."

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukrainian President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged Biden's "tough but strong decision" and thanked him for unwavering support during Ukraine's defence against Russia's attack.

"We will always be thankful for President Biden's leadership. He supported our country during the most dramatic moment in history, assisted us in preventing Putin from occupying our country, and has continued to support us throughout this terrible war," Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

Simon Harris, Irish Prime Minister

"Joe Biden, in all the offices he has held, has always been an unwavering voice and passionate worker for peace on the island of Ireland and our country owes him a great debt for this, Harris wrote on X. "On a personal level, President Biden is a proud American with an Irish soul. When he arrived into Belfast, Louth and Mayo last year he himself said it was like coming home."

Pedro Sanchez, Spanish Prime Minister

"All my admiration and respect for the brave and dignified decision by President @JoeBiden," Sanchez said on X. "Thanks to his determination and leadership, the US overcame the economic crisis after the pandemic and the grave assault on the Capitol and been exemplary in its support for Ukraine."

"A grand gesture from a great president who always fought for democracy and freedom."

Petr Fiala, Czech Prime Minister

"It is undoubtedly the decision of a statesman who has served his country for decades," Fiala said on X. "It is a responsible and personally difficult step, but it is all the more valuable. I am keeping my fingers crossed for the USA that a good president emerges from the democratic competition of two strong and equal candidates."

Isaac Herzog, Israeli President

"I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Joe Biden for his friendship and steadfast support for the Israeli people over his decades long career," Herzog said on X. "As the first US President to visit Israel in wartime, as a recipient of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, and as a true ally of the Jewish people, he is a symbol of the unbreakable bond between our two peoples. I send him, Jill Biden, and all his family, my warmest wishes from Jerusalem."

Americas

Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised Biden as a "great man" whose every action was "guided by his love for his country." Trudeau emphasised Biden's role as a partner to Canadians and a steadfast friend.

"I've known President Biden for years. He's a great man, and everything he does is guided by his love for his country. As President, he is a partner to Canadians -- and a true friend. To President Biden and the First Lady: thank you," reads Trudeau's post on X.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil's President

Lula considers that US Democrats still have time to turn the tables as the appointment of a new candidate creates an opportunity to boost support among voters and donors, according to two foreign affairs advisers to the Brazilian leader.

Lula and his government see Harris with great sympathy. She may be able to win the female vote "- something that eluded Hillary Clinton in 2016 "- because society is changing and misogyny is ever less tolerated, the advisers said. That should make it more difficult for Trump to attack Harris, they said. Their thinking: While it's easy for Trump to call Biden senile, it will be more complicated to attack a Black woman without offending millions of female voters in the country.

Indo-Pacific

Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister

"President Biden is someone whose standing will only grow as a result of this decision," Albanese said in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, describing the US leader as "an incredibly decent, honorable man of integrity, who has always put his nation first."

Albanese praised Biden's policy record, including the Aukus partnership and the Inflation Reduction Act, which he said was the "most significant piece of climate change legislation carried anywhere in the world." He also said Vice President Harris is "a good friend of Australia."

Fumio Kishida, Japanese Prime Minister

Kishida told reporters in Tokyo that he thought Biden saw the move to withdraw as being "the best political decision." The premier wanted to refrain from commenting directly on the matter because it's related to domestic US politics but added Japan's alliance with the US is the cornerstone of Tokyo's diplomacy and security. Japan will be watching developments closely, Kishida said.

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korean President