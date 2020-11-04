Follow the latest updates as Donald Trump and Joe Biden battle for US presidency

Gulf News brings you live updates as America decides between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in one of the most divisive US elections in history. With results expected to start coming in from early Wednesday UAE time, follow all the latest, breaking news right here. Refresh for updates ...

08:16AM



Donald Trump wins Utah

President Donald Trump has won the state of Utah. The Republican nominee on Tuesday was awarded its six electoral votes.

Utah hasn't supported a Democratic presidential candidate since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.

Trump won Utah in 2016, but independent candidate Evan McMullin had a strong showing in the state owing to widespread distaste of both Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton. McMullin captured more than 20% of the vote.

08:14AM



Biden wins California, Oregon, Washington state, Trump takes Idaho

Democrat Joe Biden has won California, Oregon and Washington state, while President Donald Trump has won Idaho. California, Oregon and Washington are all liberal states, while Idaho is conservative.

California has 55 electoral votes, the biggest haul of any state. It's also the home of Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris. She served as the San Francisco district attorney and the state's attorney general before winning election to the Senate in 2016.

Biden nets 74 electoral votes for the three Western states, while Trump takes four electoral votes from Idaho.

08:12AM



Biden wins New Hampshire, holding it for Democrats

Democrat Joe Biden has won New Hampshire and its four electoral votes, holding on to a state that President Donald Trump only narrowly lost in 2016.

The state was considered a 2020 battleground despite not going for a Republican presidential candidate since George W. Bush in 2000.

Four years ago, Democrat Hillary Clinton won the small state over Trump by roughly 2,700 votes. That's less than 1% of the 732,000 ballots cast, and it was the second-closest margin of victory in the country.

08:07AM



Republicans reclaim US Senate seat in Alabama

A retired American football coach won his US Senate race Tuesday in Alabama, providing Republicans a vital win as President Donald Trump's party scrambles to preserve its majority in the chamber.

Tommy Tuberville, 66, handily defeated Democratic Senator Doug Jones - seen as the most vulnerable Democrat this election cycle - in the Gulf Coast state, ABC News and NBC News projected.

Jones had faced very steep reelection odds in a ruby-red southern state after winning in a special election upset in 2017 against Roy Moore, a flawed Republican candidate who had faced sexual misconduct allegations.

08:04AM



Tight race, but no upsets yet

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were locked in tight races in battleground states across the country as votes were being counted.

From coast to coast, races were too early to call in the most fiercely contested states on the map, including Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Both candidates each picked up some predictable victories, with Trump taking states including Kansas and North Dakota and Biden's haul including Colorado and Virginia, two former battlegrounds that have become Democratic strongholds.

Early results in several key battleground states were in flux as election officials processed a historically large number of mail-in votes. Democrats typically outperform Republicans in mail voting, while the GOP looks to make up ground in Election Day turnout. That means the early margins between the candidates could be influenced by which type of votes - early or Election Day - were being reported by the states.

07:46AM



Donald Trump wins Missouri

President Donald Trump has won the state of Missouri. The Republican nominee on Tuesday was awarded its 10 electoral votes.

In 2016, Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the state by 18 percentage points.

07:35AM



Burst water pipe delays vote count in Atlanta

While Election Day voting appeared to go smoothly in most places, there were some scattered glitches.

One of the most potentially consequential glitches occurred in Fulton County, Georgia, at the State Farm Arena polling centre in downtown Atlanta, where a burst water pipe delayed the vote count by at least two hours.

No ballots were damaged, but the snafu in the most populous county of Georgia, a toss-up state, was likely to hamper efforts to call a winner Tuesday night.

07:22AM



Senate: Lindsey Graham survives challenge, McConnell wins seventh term

Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has secured a fourth term in the Senate, defeating Democrat Jamie Harrison.

Some polling in the campaign's closing weeks showed a head-to-head race, and Harrison's massive fundraising broke records. But Graham mustered support across South Carolina, where all statewide offices are held by Republicans and support for President Donald Trump remains strong.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Image Credit: Bloomberg

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky.

The 78-year-old McConnell defeated Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired Marine combat pilot who challenged him as a political outsider. McConnell is the longest-serving Republican leader in Senate history.

As President Donald Trump's top ally on Capitol Hill, McConnell led efforts to defend the president during his impeachment acquittal in the Senate. He also worked with Trump on a tax overhaul and orchestrated Senate confirmation of more than 200 judicial appointments, including Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

07:13AM



Donald Trump wins Kansas

President Donald Trump has won the state of Kansas. The Republican nominee on Tuesday was awarded its six electoral votes.

In 2016, Trump coasted to victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton by 20 percentage points in the state.

07:09AM



Trump's former White House physician heading to Congress

President Donald Trump's former White House physician is heading to Congress. Republican Ronny Jackson has won a House seat in West Texas, where he moved after leaving the White House in 2018. The solidly Republican district is currently held by Mac Thornberry, one of six GOP congressmen in Texas retiring this year.

In this file photo taken on January 16, 2018 White House physician Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson speaks at the press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC. Image Credit: AFP

Jackson was a surprise pick by Trump to lead the Department of Veteran Affairs in 2018. But his nomination was derailed by allegations of drinking on the job and over-prescribing drugs, claims that he has strongly denied.

Jackson returned to the White House medical office, retired from the Navy in 2019 and launched his bid for Congress, winning Trump's endorsement. Jackson defeated Democrat Gus Trujillo.

06:45AM



Biden wins Colorado

Joe Biden has won the state of Colorado. He was awarded its nine electoral votes on Tuesday.

The state, which went for Democrat Hillary Clinton four years ago, has trended sharply to the left since President Donald Trump's 2016 election.

The state also has a competitive Senate race between Republican incumbent Cory Gardner and the state's former governor John Hickenlooper. Gardner is considered one of the nation's most vulnerable senators.

06:36AM



Biden wins District of Columbia

Democrat Joe Biden has won the District of Columbia.

He was awarded its three electoral votes on Tuesday.

District voters have been allowed to cast presidential ballots since 1964 and have always voted overwhelmingly Democratic. Hillary Clinton’s win in the District over Republican Donald Trump in 2016 was the widest margin ever.

06:06AM



Trump wins 5 more states, Biden adds 2

President Donald Trump has won Louisiana, Nebraska, Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, while Democrat Joe Biden has won New Mexico and New York.

Nebraska, one of two states that divides its electoral votes, has five total electoral votes up for grabs. Trump won the statewide vote, which is good for two electoral votes. He also won the 3rd Congressional District, which nets him a third vote.

Nebraska's 1st and 2nd congressional districts haven't yet been called.

Trump nets 20 electoral votes from his wins in Louisiana, Nebraska, Nebraska's 3rd, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, while Biden takes 34 electoral votes for winning New Mexico and New York.

06:00AM



AP calls Indiana for Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has won the state of Indiana.

The Republican nominee on Tuesday was awarded its 11 electoral votes.

Indiana is the home state of Trump's running mate, Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump won Indiana by 19 percentage points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

05:37AM



Trump wins Arkansas

President Donald Trump has won the state of Arkansas.

The Republican nominee on Tuesday was awarded its six electoral votes.

Arkansas is a reliably Republican state that hasn't gone for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1996.

05:32AM



Nevada judge: Some voting sites can remain open

A judge in Nevada has ordered 30 Las Vegas-area voting sites to remain open for an extra hour after President Donald Trump’s campaign and Nevada Republicans cited reports that some locations did not open on time.

Clark County District Court Judge Joe Hardy Jr. in Las Vegas heard immediate arguments in an Election Day lawsuit filed to extend voting times to 8pm for 22 specified sites, which had been scheduled to close at 7pm.

Hardy added eight additional sites at the request of attorneys for Democrats.

Clark County has 125 voting centres in and around Las Vegas. The judge ordered that anyone in line at the 30 sites at 8pm will be allowed to cast a ballot.

05:23AM



All results as expected so far

Of all the states called so far, none have gone against what was expected and none have reversed what happened in the US election four years ago.

Alex Suarez (L) and Ralph Reichard watch a broadcast of CNN showing presidential election returns at a election night watch party at Mana Wynwood Convention Center on November 03, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Image Credit: AFP

All eyes are on first Florida and then Pennsylvania, both important swing states expected to give an indication of where this election is going.

Many analysts go so far as to say if Trump cannot win Florida, his route to victory is difficult to see.

05:12AM



Slew of states called: 4 for Trump, 7 for Biden

President Donald Trump has won Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Tennessee, while Democrat Joe Biden has won Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

The results were not a surprise. Biden is very strong in the states that went for him, just as Trump is strong in the states he won.

Trump takes 33 electoral votes for winning those four states, while Biden adds 69 electoral votes to his total for winning seven states.

05:05AM



South Carolina called in favour of Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has won the state of South Carolina.

The Republican nominee on Tuesday was awarded its nine electoral votes.

Trump handily won the state in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton. South Carolina hasn't voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Joe Biden's victory in the South Carolina primary in February started a wave of wins that helped cement his status as Democrats' presidential nominee. South Carolina Republicans didn't hold a primary, an early sign of their support for Trump's reelection.

04:42AM



Biden wins Virginia: AP

Democrat Joe Biden has won the state of Virginia.

He was awarded its 13 electoral votes on Tuesday.

Democrat Hillary Clinton won Virginia over Republican Donald Trump in 2016, helped in part by her choice of running mate: Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.

Virginia has grown increasingly liberal over the last four years, and as a result of the 2019 elections, Democrats now control every branch of government in the state.

04:39AM



Trump wins West Virginia: US media

President Donald Trump has coasted to victory in West Virginia, taking its five electoral votes.

The Republican nominee defeated Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday in a reliably conservative state.

The last Democrat to win a presidential race in West Virginia was Bill Clinton in 1996.

US President Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, November 3, 2020. Image Credit: AFP

Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in West Virginia four years ago by 42 percentage points, one of his highest margins of victory in the nation. Many in the state credit him for his conservative populism and promises to help the declining coal industry, even as few expected he could bring back jobs in a dying field.

04:30AM



Trump campaign wants voting extension in Nevada

The Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans are asking a state court judge to extend voting by one hour at 22 Las Vegas-area locations, citing reports that those sites did not open on time Tuesday morning.

An Election Day lawsuit filed in Clark County District Court was getting an immediate hearing before Judge Joe Hardy.

Polls are scheduled to close at 7pm Pacific time, but election officials keep sites open until the last person in line at that time can vote.

Las Vegas Strip-themed "I Voted" stickers are placed on a table where voters turn in their activation cards after voting inside a tent at a shopping centre parking lot in North Las Vegas, Nevada.. Image Credit: AFP

Clark County has 1,150 precincts bunched into 125 voting centers in and around Las Vegas.

The lawsuit filed against Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria points to a Twitter message posted by the Nevada Secretary of State elections division at 7.22am referring to several polling locations having technical problems that delayed opening.

The message urged people in line to be patient, saying the sites would open soon.

The Trump campaign and Nevada GOP have been involved in several legal fights in Nevada, including an appeal on Tuesday to the Nevada Supreme Court, seeking to stop the mail-in ballot count in Democratic-leaning Las Vegas.

04:15AM



Trump wins Kentucky, Biden carries Vermont: AP

The Associated Press says President Donald Trump has won Kentucky, while Democrat Joe Biden has carried Vermont.

They are the first two states called in the 2020 presidential election.

Kentucky is reliably conservative, while Vermont is considered one of the most liberal states.

Trump wins eight electoral votes from Kentucky, while Biden takes three for winning Vermont.

03:52AM



Trump calls into radio talk shows in battleground states

President Donald Trump called into talk radio shows in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin just hours before polls closed.

Trump projected confidence Tuesday that he will win key states like North Carolina and Florida and said he’s expecting a “great” evening.

A person holds a sign in support of U.S. President Donald Trump outside at a polling location for the 2020 Presidential election in Houston, Texas. Image Credit: Bloomberg

He was set to call into conservative host Mark Levin’s show minutes after the first two interviews, but Levin abruptly said Trump would not be appearing. Levin said he was told the president couldn’t come on the show but gave no further details.

Trump told Wisconsin host Vicki McKenna that he is expecting a strong night based on lines of people waiting to vote. Trump has sown doubts about mail voting, without evidence, and is expecting most of his supporters to turn out on Election Day.

At the same time, his campaign was hosting a call with reporters in which they projected confidence but predicted a tight race that would come down to turnout.

03:23AM



Republican governor votes Biden

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he voted for Joe Biden for president, making him the first Republican governor in the nation to acknowledge voting for the Democratic presidential candidate.

The Republican governor told reporters Tuesday after casting his ballot in his hometown of Berlin, Vermont, that he had never voted for a Democrat in his life.

“As many of you knew, I didn’t support President Trump. I wasn’t going to vote for him,” Scott said. “But then I came to the conclusion that it wasn’t enough for me to just not vote. I had to vote against.”

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott speaks to reporters after voting. Image Credit: AP

He says he “put country over party, which again wasn’t an easy thing to do in some respects.”

A couple of other current Republican governors have said they aren’t voting for Trump, but they said they weren’t voting for Biden, either. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says he left his ballot blank for president. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he voted for President Ronald Reagan, who died 16 years ago.

02:39AM



Biden making no predictions

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden isn’t making any predictions about the outcome of the election as the final hours of voting tick down.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday outside a Delaware community centre, Biden said he’s “superstitious” about offering predictions for election night but remains “hopeful.” He says he’s heard from aides that there’s “overwhelming turnout” among young people, women and older Black adults in places like Georgia and Florida.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden pauses in front of a mural during visit to The Warehouse teen center in Wilmington, Delaware. Image Credit: AP

He says, “The things that are happening bode well for the base that has been supporting me - but we’ll see.” Still, he admitted, “It’s just so uncertain” because of how many states are in play.

Biden also wouldn’t commit to commenting on any results on election night, even if President Donald Trump weighs in on the vote. “If there’s something to talk about tonight, I’ll talk about it,” Biden said. “If not, I’ll wait till the votes are counted the next day.”

Biden capped off a day of last-minute campaigning in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and in Philadelphia with a couple of local stops in Wilmington, Delaware. He spoke to the CEO of a community center for teens and visited a pool where he worked as a teenager, closing out a day that began before the sun rose.

02:13AM



Kamala Harris heading to Delaware

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is heading to Wilmington, Delaware, after spending the afternoon campaigning in battleground Michigan.

She reminded voters at a Detroit church on Tuesday how slim Donald Trump’s margin of victory was in the state in 2016. She urged them to try to get two other people to vote as well.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris speaks to reporters as she arrives, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in Romulus, Michigan. Image Credit: AP

She also urged people to remember why they are voting if they are stuck in long lines.

Earlier Tuesday, she campaigned alongside Democratic Sen. Gary Peters, who is up for reelection, Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Rep. Brenda Lawrence in Southfield. Peters is in a competitive race against Republican John James.

She will join Joe Biden in Delaware on Tuesday night.

02:04AM



Hand sanitizer jams ballot scanner in Iowa

A spokesperson for the Iowa secretary of state says hand sanitizer on voters’ hands caused a ballot scanner to jam at a polling place in Des Moines.

Spokesperson Kevin Hall says some voters’ hands were moist when they handled the ballots and the buildup of sanitizer eventually caused the scanner to stop working.

Voters wearing protective masks cast ballots at a polling location for the 2020 Presidential election in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Image Credit: Bloomberg

The machine was fixed in about an hour.

To prevent another breakdown, poll workers moved the sanitizing station farther back in the line so voters’ hands would be dry when they first touched the ballots.

It was a problem unique to the coronavirus era. Iowa is considered one of the tossup states in Tuesday’s election between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

01:35AM



USPS told to sweep mail facilities

A federal judge in Washington, DC, has ordered US Postal Service inspectors to sweep more than two dozen mail processing facilities for lingering mail-in ballots and for those ballots to be sent out immediately.

The order, which includes centers in central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, south Florida and parts of Wisconsin, comes after national delivery delays leading up to the election and concerns the agency wouldn’t be able to deliver ballots on time.

The Postal Service’s ability to handle the surge of mail-in ballots became a concern after its new leader, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a major GOP donor, implemented a series of policy changes that delayed mail nationwide this summer. Delivery times have since rebounded but have consistently remained below the agency’s internal goals of having more than 95 per cent of first-class mail delivered within five days, with service in some battleground areas severely lagging, according to postal data.

11:05PM



Biden running mate Harris in Michigan

Joe Biden's running mate, Senator Kamala Harris is in battleground Michigan to get out the vote on Election Day.

She touched down in Detroit, a majority Black city, about six hours before polls were to close. As Joe Biden's running mate, Harris has focused heavily on motivating Black voters to turn out. She told reporters she's in Michigan so Detroit voters know "that they are seen and heard by Joe and me."

Trump won Michigan in 2016.

Asked how confident she was, Harris said, "Listen, the day ain't over."