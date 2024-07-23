Dubai: Vice-President Kamala Harris has secured the support of enough Democratic delegates to become her party’s nominee against Republican Donald Trump, according to an Associated Press survey. By Monday night, Harris had the support of well more than the 1,976 delegates she’ll need to win on a first ballot, according to the AP tally.
In the midst of this political milestone, the focus has shifted to Douglas “Doug” Emhoff, Harris’s husband and the nation’s first Second Gentleman. Emhoff, no stranger to the public spotlight, is set to face even greater scrutiny in the coming months.
So, who is Doug Emhoff?
Douglas Emhoff, 59, has already shattered barriers as the inaugural Second Gentleman of the United States, a title exclusively reserved for the Vice-President’s husband.
Looking ahead to January, Emhoff could potentially take on another groundbreaking role: First Gentleman of the United States. Before stepping into the political limelight, Emhoff built a successful career as an entertainment lawyer at DLA Piper, one of the world’s largest law firms.
His clientele included a diverse array of figures, from studio executives embroiled in contract disputes to former NFL athletes and health product companies accused of deceptive practices.
Legal Career: After graduating from law school, Emhoff began his legal career specializing in entertainment and intellectual property law. He worked at various law firms, including Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP and DLA Piper. Emhoff’s legal practice focused on representing clients in complex litigation and intellectual property matters. He has been recognized for his professional achievements and contributions to the legal community.
Public Service and Advocacy: Emhoff has been actively involved in public service and advocacy throughout his career. He has served on the Board of Directors of several nonprofit organizations and has been a vocal advocate for access to justice and legal representation for marginalized communities. Emhoff’s commitment to social justice issues and community service has been a significant aspect of his public profile.
Role as Second Gentleman: In January 2021, Doug Emhoff made history as the first-ever Second Gentleman of the United States when his wife, Kamala Harris, became the Vice President. Emhoff played a supportive and active role during Harris’s tenure, participating in official events, engagements, and initiatives. He focused on promoting education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, particularly for underserved and disadvantaged communities.
Family Life: Emhoff has two children, Cole and Ella, from his previous marriage. He has embraced his role as a stepfather to Harris’s children, forming a close-knit blended family. Emhoff and Harris have been noted for their supportive relationship and visible partnership in both personal and public spheres.
Interests and Hobbies: Outside of his professional and public duties, Doug Emhoff enjoys sports, including basketball and football. He is known for his outgoing personality and active engagement with diverse communities across the United States.
Doug Emhoff’s journey from a successful lawyer to becoming the Second Gentleman has brought attention to his dedication to public service, legal advocacy, and family values. His presence has contributed to discussions on leadership, diversity, and the evolving role of spouses in American politics.
But how did Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff’s paths first cross?
Their story began in 2013 when one of Emhoff’s clients, who also happened to be Harris’s best friend, orchestrated a fateful blind date.
Upon hearing Harris’s name, Emhoff’s reaction was immediate: “Kamala Harris... why does that name sound so familiar?”
It didn’t take long for him to realise that she was California’s Attorney General at the time.
He began dating Harris in 2013 and married a year later.
Harris once shared with a US magazine that two qualities she admires most in Emhoff are his sense of humor and his patience, particularly during challenging days.
“We’re dealing with matters affecting the entire world,” she noted. “These are serious times with serious challenges, but in our relationship, we keep a sense of perspective. You have to adapt and focus on what truly matters.” Despite being Harris’s staunch supporter, Emhoff maintains a clear boundary when it comes to influencing her policy or political decisions.
Was he previously married?
Yes. Previously married to film producer Kerstin Emhoff from 1992 to 2010, Emhoff and Kerstin have remained close friends. Even after their divorce, he continued to serve as her legal counsel and business advisor until he transitioned away from his law practice ahead of Harris’s vice-presidential inauguration.
Both Kerstin and Harris share a close bond. In an interview with TIME, Kerstin mentioned that one noticeable change in Emhoff’s marriage to Harris is his proactive planning of trips for the couple.
“Naturally, he’s a better husband to Kamala, and that’s wonderful,” Kerstin remarked. “That’s how it should be.” Emhoff, reflecting on his marriage to Harris, emphasises the importance of listening more than speaking — an approach he strives to embody in their relationship.
What was his reaction when he became the Second Gentleman?
Harris shattered glass ceilings as the first woman, first Indian American, and first Black Vice President, while Emhoff also made history as the inaugural Second Gentleman. “I am deeply honoured to be the first male spouse of a President or Vice President in American history,” he tweeted from his then-newly established @secondgentleman X (formerly Twitter) account.
“Yet, I recognise the generations of women who have served in this role before me — often without recognition. I am committed to advancing their legacy of progress as Second Gentleman.”
In an interview with TIME in 2021, Emhoff shared his experiences, including learning about decor and choosing tableware for official functions. He acknowledged the guidance he received from former Second Ladies Karen Pence and Dr. Jill Biden, who later became First Lady. What was his historic moment?
Emhoff is also notable as the first Jewish Second Gentleman. His historic moment came in 2021 when he lit the White House menorah for Hanukkah, a tradition he continued by lighting the national menorah later that year. Further cementing his place in history, Emhoff became the highest-profile American official to visit Samoa in July 2023.
What has Doug Emhoff done as Second Gentleman?
According to his official profile on the White House website, Emhoff has visited 14 countries during his four-year term as Second Gentleman.
A significant part of his agenda has been dedicated to advocating for women in leadership roles. In countries like Japan and France, he has convened discussions on crucial issues such as equal pay, safeguarding reproductive rights, and promoting workplace equity.