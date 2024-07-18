'Close to the end'

Influential former House speaker Nancy Pelosi added to his woes by privately telling Biden he cannot win and could harm Democrats' chances of recapturing the lower chamber, CNN and the New York Times reported.



The Axios news outlet quoted party figures as saying that Biden could drop out as soon as this weekend, while broadcaster NBC quoted a person close to Biden as saying: "We're close to the end."

Biden's campaign however insisted that he was staying in the race.



The United States could now be approaching the climax of an extraordinary period of political drama.



Any move to replace Biden on the ballot, with Vice President Kamala Harris leading the contenders, would likely come ahead of the Democratic National Convention starting in Chicago on August 19.



Biden has said she "could be president" but would not step down unless hard polling data or a medical condition persuaded him he could not beat Trump in November.