How hurricane categories forecast the scale of destruction

CATEGORY 1

Storms of this magnitude feature sustained wind speeds of 74-95 mph (119-153 kph). Considered “very dangerous,” winds are capable of defacing home exteriors, snapping tree branches and causing days-long power outages. People, livestock and pets face some risk of injury or death.

CATEGORY 2

These storms have sustained winds of 96-110 mph (154-177 kph). Determined to be “extremely dangerous,” winds can bring major damage to home exteriors, uproot trees that block roads and cause near-total power blackouts that could last weeks. A substantial risk of death is present.

CATEGORY 3

These major storms have sustained winds of 111-129 mph (178-208 kph). The winds are expected to cause “devastating damage” to buildings, including blown roofs, and uproot trees. In addition to lost power, water outages could occur from days to weeks after the storm passes. There is a high risk of death.

CATEGORY 4

Category 4 storms carry sustained winds of 130-156 mph (209-251 kph). Winds can cause “catastrophic damage” to homes, including destroyed roofs and exterior walls. In addition to fallen trees, downed power poles have potential to leave areas without power and uninhabitable for months. The risk of death or injury is considered very high.

CATEGORY 5

The highest designation given to hurricanes with sustained winds exceeding 157 mph (252 kph). Winds cause “catastrophic damage” that leave many homes destroyed and residential areas isolated due to downed trees and power poles. Given the extensive damage and loss of power, areas could be left unlivable for months. Risk of injury and death, even for those indoors, is very high.

HOW DO HURRICANES FORM?

Hurricanes need two main ingredients — warm ocean water and moist, humid air. When warm seawater evaporates, its heat energy is transferred to the atmosphere. This fuels the storm’s winds to strengthen. Without it, hurricanes can’t intensify and will fizzle out.

CYCLONE, TYPHOON, HURRICANE - WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE?

While technically the same phenomenon, these big storms get different names depending on where and how they were formed.

Storms that form over the Atlantic Ocean or central and eastern North Pacific are called “hurricanes” when their wind speeds reach at least 74 miles per hour (119 kilometers per hour). Up to that point, they’re known as “tropical storms.”

In East Asia, violent, swirling storms that form over the Northwest Pacific are called “typhoons”, while “cyclones” emerge over the Indian Ocean and South Pacific.

IS CLIMATE CHANGE AFFECTING HURRICANES?

Yes, climate change is making hurricanes wetter, windier and altogether more intense. There is also evidence that it is causing storms to travel more slowly, meaning they can dump more water in one place.

If it weren’t for the oceans, the planet would be much hotter due to climate change. But in the last 40 years, the ocean has absorbed about 90 per cent of the warming caused by heat-trapping greenhouse gas emissions. Much of this ocean heat is contained near the water’s surface. This additional heat can fuel a storm’s intensity and power stronger winds.

- Reuters