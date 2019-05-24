Every time we use our hands, they produce a movement that can be simple or compound

Chris Harrison, Assistant Professor in Human-Computer Interaction Institute (HCII), Carnegie Mellon, and Gierad Laput, HCII PhD student, found that studying the various hand activities brought them to broadly segregating them into three types:

Atomic hand activities: These are hand movement that cannot be broken down into distinct stages. For example, wiping, scratching.

Examples of everyday atomic hand movements are:

Hands Still/Idle

Scrolling on Trackpad/phone

Typing on Keyboard

Swaying (while locomoting)

Typing on Phone

Moving/clicking mouse

Playing Piano

Using Scissors

Chopping Vegetables

Using Spoon (eating)





Compound: These are atomic hand activities that have multiple stages of movements to achieve a single purpose, such as eating and cooking. For example, the purpose of cooking in the which the hands engage is a combination of many atomic hand movements such as chopping or peeling vegetables.

Examples of everyday compound hand movements are:

Sign Language

Washing Dishes

Putting on clothes

Showering compound

Dancing compound

Cleaning compound

Putting Away Clothes

Doing Makeup compound

Kickboxing compound

Gesturing (while speaking)

Ambiguous: These hand activities could involve diverse appoaches. For example, when the hands open a bottle, they can either twist the cap off or use a bottle opener, which involve different movements though towards the same goal.

Examples of everyday ambiguous hand movements are:

Shaving

Counting notes

Adjusting watch

Putting on jacket

Putting on lotion

Stretching

Searching pocket

Opening door

Closing door

Reaching for an object