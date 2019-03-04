14 killed including children in Alabama as rescuers pick through rubble into night

At least fourteen people, some of them children, have died after a tornado swept through Lee County Alabama on Sunday, Sheriff Jay Jones said.

Emergency workers were expected to toil into the night, pulling bodies and the injured out of the rubble of hundreds of homes.

"The challenge is the sheer volume of the debris where all the homes were located," Jones said in an interview with CNN.

"It's the most I've seen that I can recall." Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said that the death toll could rise.

We've still got people being pulled out of rubble" he told the Birmingham News newspaper early on Sunday evening. We're going to be here all night." Severe weather unleashed one of numerous possible tornadoes that threatened the Southern United States on Sunday afternoon.

Tornado warnings and watches were in effect for parts of Georgia and Alabama through Sunday evening.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey warned residents on Twitter that more severe weather might be on the way. She said the state was working to help families who had been impacted.

"Our hearts go out to those who lost their lives in the storms that hit Lee County today," Ivey wrote on Twitter.