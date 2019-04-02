Biden now faces those two accusations as he considers a bid for US president in 2020

Washington: A second woman has come forward alleging that former US Vice-President Joe Biden touched her inappropriately, the media reported on Tuesday.

He is expected to announce his decision as soon as this month, reports CMM.

The woman, Amy Lappos, told the Connecticut newspaper Hartford Courant on Monday that Biden pulled her in to rub noses with her at a 2009 fundraiser in Greenwich, Connecticut. Biden was Vice President at the time.

"It wasn't sexual, but he did grab me by the head," Lappos, who was then an aide to US Representative Jim Himes, told The Courant.

"He put his hand around my neck and pulled me in to rub noses with me. When he was pulling me in, I thought he was going to kiss me on the mouth."

Lappos' allegation comes after Lucy Flores, a former Democratic politician in Nevada, on March 29 said that she felt Biden touched her in an inappropriate manner.

Flores said that Biden made her feel "uneasy, gross, and confused" in 2014 when, at a campaign rally, she said he kissed her on the back of the head.

Lappos later said in a statement that she decided to speak out due to her disappointment over Biden's response to Flores' accusation.

"Referring to this type of behaviour as 'simply affection' or 'grandpa-like' or 'friendly' is ridiculously dismissive and part of the problem. Saying 'but Trump ...' is dangerous and sets the bar for Democratic men far below where it should be," Lappos said.