Millben has sung for American presidents such as George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Trump

Mary Millben Image Credit: Twitter

Popular American singer Mary Millben on Wednesday launched a rendition of" Om Jai Jagdish Hare" as her Diwali greetings to people across the globe, celebrating the festival of lights. "'Om Jai Jagdish Hare', is commonly sung during Diwali in Indian households across the world, for worship and celebration.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the American singer@MaryMillben said: “#Diwali2020! 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare', a beautiful Hindi hymn commonly sung during Diwali and in Indian households worldwide, is a song of worship and celebration. This hymn continues to move me, touch my spirit, and stir my passion for Indian culture."

The music was composed by Canadian Screen Award and Grammy nominated composer Daryl Bennett. The video has been shot at The Chapel of the Holy Cross in Sedona.

According to the news reports, Millben revealed that her mother, Reverend Althea Millben was the first one to encourage her to consider recording and performing this song.

Tweep@agrawalkeshav98 commented: "Can't imagine how much effort you put on this. Haven't seen anybody who is not fluent in Hindi, pronouncing such difficult Hindi words with such a beautiful voice." @MaryMillben

In a statement, Millben said: "As a daughter of retired ministers, my singing roots originated in the African-American church, and this upbringing shaped my faith. As a woman of faith, I value the diverse ways many worship across the world.

She added: "India, the people of India, and the Indian-American community are very special to me. What a blessing to perform virtually for Diwali 2020 — an annual, Indian festival of lights where India, Indian Americans, and people from all over the world gather this year virtually to celebrate the new harvest, gratefulness for prosperity, and celebrate light over darkness through the beauty of lamps."

Another user@VivekPa77656400 posted: "Wonderful! Beautiful! After "Jan Gan Man" this will steal millions of hearts. Happy Diwali."

Millben grew to become a recognised voice in India following her performance of India's national anthem for the 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2020.

"My relationship with the Indian culture and love for India has grown through my learning and study of Hindi…. I have been immersed in the culture, cinema, and music of India. These last several months learning 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' has been a true blessing to my life." she added.