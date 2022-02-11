Watch: Review of Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick in the UAE, February 2022

The Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick is the latest of the true wireless earbuds from the international tech brand. To start with, the design is beautiful, enough for you to stop and ask - is function being sacrificed for form? We decided to do a quick unboxing to check it out.

This is what we found:

The design elements are stunning and made to look like a luxury lipstick case with earbuds in fire engine red. In fact, with the magnetic lock case on, anyone would mistake it for a lipstick – would work really well as a conversation starter.

Coming to function, the sound is good, matches well with the top earbud brands available, and uses Huawei technology with its EQ (equalizer) adjustment capability, apparently based on the shape of your ear canal. So, the sound experience is better. The noise cancellation comes with 10 presets, which means it can adjust based on your surrounding noise levels. That’s very functionally useful, if you travel, work in an office or are anywhere else where the ambient noise levels vary radically.

Battery life is 22 hours, which is lower than their other editions but a tad forgiveable given the looks.

One of my personal favourite aspects, the charging case is made from stainless steel built to survive wear and tear – a welcome piece of information, as my devices tend to be dropped occasionally.

Finally, the playback – it is equipped to record playback when paired with Huawei smartphones.

Five very good reasons why it would make for an excellent gift for a woman who loves all things tech….