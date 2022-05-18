Watch: Liverpool take Premier League title race to final day of season, Gulf News experts predict who will win

Watch: Liverpool take Premier League title race to final day of season, Gulf News experts predict who will win

Liverpool beat Southampton last night to take the Premier League title race to the final day of the season. The Reds will play Wolves in their last match while league leader Manchester City host Aston Villa. Jurgen Klopp’s side need to win their match and hope that Pep Guardiola’s City either lose or draw for the trophy to head to Anfield. Gulf News staff discuss all the possibilities along with the race to finish in the Champions League and the dreaded relegation battle.

