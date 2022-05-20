Watch: Everton secure Premier League status, Gulf News experts discuss Leeds and Burnley’s survival chances

Everton secured their Premier League status with an incredible fightback at Goodison Park where they came from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace 3-2.

It means Everton’s unbroken 68-year stay in the top flight continues for another season.  At full time the excitement boiled over as fans invaded the the pitch to celebrate, with blue mist shrouding the famous old stadium as smoke flares were let off. They were incredible scenes and the Gulf News football experts discuss the game and talk about Leeds and Burnley’s survival chances.

