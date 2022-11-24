His superhuman strengths on the pitch have been well documented during a glittering career in which he has plundered in the most incredible goals. But when all’s said and done, Cristiano Ronaldo is just a mere mortal like us. And after a particularly tough week in which he was unceremoniously dumped by Manchester United, the Portuguese superstar clearly looked very emotional during the anthems before the kick off against Ghana.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Ronaldo becomes first man to score in 5 World Cups
