We tried energy healing in the UAE: “You don’t have to believe in it”

Energy healing has reportedly been practiced much before the advent of modern medicine but today many people eye the practice with more than a touch of skepticism.

There are several recognised forms of energy healing in practice globally, such as Reiki – a Japanese energy-healing technique or kinesiology – a treatment method focused on movements that originated in Sweden. In India, energy healing has been in practice for ages with the use of chants or mantras, or mudras – which focuses on energy balancing by joining different combinations of fingers and thumbs during meditation or yogic breathing exercises.

In the UAE, there are several energy healing centres and we decided to try one of them. Hands in Hope is run by German national Barbara Jackle who reiterated one thing as we sat down with her; what she does is not Reiki or kinesiology but holistic energy healing.

Disclaimer: If you are looking to try any alternative therapy or healing practice, ensure that the practitioner is licensed by the Dubai Health Authority or other government authority