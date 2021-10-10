See the 'Surreal' Water Feature at Expo 2020 Dubai

Videos

See the 'Surreal' Water Feature at Expo 2020 Dubai

The Expo 2020 Water Feature, also known as Surreal, pushes the boundaries of a typical fountain. Instead of shooting up into the air, the water falls, and instead of just waltzing to music, it invites its age-old nemesis fire for company. Mark Fuller, CEO and founder of California-based Water Entertainment Technologies (WET), tells Gulf News the inspiration comes from the 4,000-year-old gold ring – the very piece of jewellery that helped write the lore of Expo 2020 Dubai.

