See the 'Surreal' Water Feature at Expo 2020 Dubai
The Expo 2020 Water Feature, also known as Surreal, pushes the boundaries of a typical fountain. Instead of shooting up into the air, the water falls, and instead of just waltzing to music, it invites its age-old nemesis fire for company. Mark Fuller, CEO and founder of California-based Water Entertainment Technologies (WET), tells Gulf News the inspiration comes from the 4,000-year-old gold ring – the very piece of jewellery that helped write the lore of Expo 2020 Dubai.