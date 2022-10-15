In line with Dubai’s aim of becoming the world’s most visited destination, Dubai Miracle Garden opened its gates for local and international visitors for its 11th season. Visitors to the world’s largest natural flower garden will enjoy unique floral and water-themed attractions. As the 11th season coincides with the FIFA World Cup, the region’s biggest sporting event, characters from The Smurfs will be seen sporting jerseys of different participating nations in the park.
Dubai Miracle Garden: Inside the world's largest natural flower garden
Latest attractions include floral tunnels, 3D water and lighting installations