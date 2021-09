UAE's oldest Indian school looks back 60 years

As the UAE celebrates 50 years of its federation, it is worth looking at how the oldest Indian school was set up in the emirate.

Girish Jethwani, chairman, and Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools, who traced the journey of the school, said the need for a school among Indian expats was first felt in 1957. “There was a lack of facilities for the children of Indian families who had landed on the shores of Dubai,” said Jethwani.