Visiting Dragon Mart in Dubai is like going to a ‘mini-Chinese city’. Shops are largely run by Chinese merchants, many of whom reside in the adjacent International City. They sell almost everything: garments and clothing, electronics, toys, shoes and sports apparel, office and home furnishings, building materials, machinery, medicine, novelty items, furniture, household products and more, catering to around 40 million visitors annually.
Bustling community of Chinese expats at Dubai’s Dragon Mart
A look at why Dubai's Chinese traders consider Dragon Mart their second home